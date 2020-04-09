Woman, 27, Killed by Stray Bullet While Social Distancing in Chicago

The family of a 27-year old Chicago woman who was shot and killed Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood is offering an $8,000 reward that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

A stray bullet struck Alexa Baute in the chest as she was waiting in a socially distanced-line outside the 7-11 on Milwaukee and Fullerton around 8 p.m., just blocks from her apartment, according to Chicago police.

“This is the worst pain imaginable for any parent or person to lose a child,” said Alexa’s father, Jeffrey Baute. “It’s ripping your heart, my heart is broken and shattered, I’m never going to be the same person after this.”

Alexa’s mother Patricia Baute said she rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center when her daughter’s friend called to tell her where Alexa was taken.

“They said she arrived at the ER with no pulse, and there was nothing they could do,” Patricia said. “We couldn’t touch her because it was under investigation, which is probably the worst part, because I just wanted to touch her.”

Alexa’s parents say she was full of love.

“She would always make sure to be there for anybody and everyone no matter what,” said her mother.

“She cared about people, she cared about the neighborhood, her friends,” explained her father, Jeffery. “She just cared and she wanted people to be happy.”

No one was in custody for the shooting as of Thursday evening.