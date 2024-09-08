Woman struck by vehicle in Conn., taken to hospital by LifeStar

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Plainville on Sunday morning and was taken to the hospital by LifeStar.

Officers received a report of a woman that had been hit by a vehicle on New Britain Avenue at the intersection with Hooker Street.

The woman was given medical aid and was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. Investigators did not release any details about her injuries, but said she is in stable condition.

The Plainville Police Traffic Division and the Connecticut State Police are investigating the accident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Annese at (860) 747-1616 or annese@plainville-ct.gov.