Woman Suffers Serious Head Injuries When Loose Tire Slams Into Vehicle’s Windshield

A woman suffered serious head injuries when a tire believed to have broken loose from a passing vehicle struck the windshield of her SUV Wednesday afternoon on Route 2 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

State police said their investigation revealed that a tire from a truck with Maine license plates that was pulling a trailer lost a tire while headed eastbound in the area of Mt. Elam Road around 2 p.m. Police originally believed the tire was from a passing tractor trailer but later revised their description of the vehicle.

#MAtraffic Crash, Rte 2 WB near Mt Elam Road in #Fitchburg. Right lane closed. Tractor-trailer tire crossed median and struck vehicle. Serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/MTodFVJXC4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 10, 2020

Fire officials said the tire struck the windshield of an SUV that was traveling westbound, badly injuring the driver, a woman in her 40s. She was transported to Leominster Hospital with serious head injuries and later taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

It is unclear at this time if the tire came off of the truck or the trailer.

State police are now seeking the public's assistance in locating the truck with Maine plates, which they said was last seen on Route 2 east in Leominster and might have taken Interstate 190 south.

Additional photo of truck wanted for questioning regarding crash on Route 2 in #Fitchburg https://t.co/EWPRGSf2s9 pic.twitter.com/VpVk7KACPC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 10, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leominster State Police Barracks at (978) 537-2188.