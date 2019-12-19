Woman to Face Judge In South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler in Stroller

A 64-year-old woman was set to face a judge Thursday in connection with a chain-reaction crash in 2018 that killed a toddler in a stroller on a South Boston sidewalk.

Charlene Casey is charged with motor vehicle homicide in the crash, which killed Colin McGrath and injured his 4-year-old sister, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Prosecutors say Casey was stopped at a stop sign at East Sixth and L streets when another driver waved her through the intersection. Casey allegedly accelerated and struck a van, which in turn hit McGrath, his 4-year-old sister, and their caretaker.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His sister and the caretaker were also injured.

In incident sparked concern among residents about pedestrian safety in the area.

“The tragedy of Colin’s death is compounded by the preventable nature of the crash that claimed his young, beautiful life,’’ said District Attorney Rollins.

In a statement, McGrath's family expressed gratitude to the community as well as law enforcement officials.

“We remain enormously grateful for the support of our family, friends, community, colleagues, elected officials, the Boston Police Department, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office," the statement said.

"We have trust and faith in the ongoing judicial process and ask for continued respect for our family’s privacy.”