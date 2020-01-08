Animal cruelty

Man Wanted in NH in Connection with Dog’s Death

By Young-Jin Kim

A woman has turned herself in, but a man is still wanted in New Hampshire for alleged acts of animal cruelty that led to the death of a dog.

Raymond police said in a Facebook post that Brittany Jackson 29, had turned herself in, but that Matthew Jackson was still wanted for multiple counts of animal cruelty that resulted in the death of a dog.

Authorities said the two were driving a gold 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 19 mins ago

Trump Says Iran ‘Appears to Be Standing Down’ After Strike

Iran 2 hours ago

Iran Strikes Back at US With Missile Attack at Bases in Iraq

Police warned people not to approach Matthew Jackson and urged them to call 603-895-4747 if they see him.

This article tagged under:

Animal cruelty
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us