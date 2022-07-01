Woman Violently Attacked During Walk in Norfolk, Suspect Arrested

State police say a 20-year-old man assaulted and attempted to sexually assault a woman who was out for a walk in Norfolk Thursday night.

Troopers got a report of a woman who appeared to be in medical distress walking in the Parker Hill Road area just before 7 p.m.

They responded to the area and located the woman.

She was able to tell them she was out for a walk when she was assaulted and that the attacker had attempted to sexually assault her as well.

Troopers worked with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to identify Jason Heath, of Winsted, as the suspect, according to state police.

He was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m.

Heath is charged with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation/suffocation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree stalking, and second-degree breach of peace.

He was held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court Friday.