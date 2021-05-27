Local

Times Square

Woman Visiting NYC from Maine Goes Missing, Last Seen Getting in SUV in Times Square

The missing woman got into an SUV with a woman and two men outside a McDonald's around 2 a.m., which is the last time she's been seen, sources told NBC New York

NYPD

A woman who was visiting New York City from Maine has gone missing after last having been seen getting into an SUV in Times Square on Monday, police and sources said.

Christine Hammontree was last seen outside a McDonald's at the intersection of West 45th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said. The 29-year-old was said to be wearing a light blue shirt, shorts, black flip flops and an orange backpack, police said, and said she stands about 5'9.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sources said the Plymouth, Maine, resident came to the city to see her boyfriend, and said that there is video of Hammontree interacting with people at the McDonald's while drinking nutcracker cocktails (hard liquor with fruit juice).

U.S. & World

travel 39 mins ago

Flying Over Memorial Day? Bring Your Patience and Expect Long Lines at Airports

US Capitol Riot 3 hours ago

After Delays, GOP Poised to Block Bipartisan Capitol Riot Probe

Around 2 a.m., Hammontree gets into an SUV with a woman and two men from the restaurant, which is the last time she's been seen, sources told NBC New York. It was unclear if the SUV she got into was a ride share, according to sources, and police are trying to track down the vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to to Hammontree is asked to call the NYPD's CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (5477).

This article tagged under:

Times Squaremissing personManhattan
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us