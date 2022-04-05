Woman Wins $110K in Lottery After Retrieving Ticket She'd Thrown Away

A Buckingham County, Virginia woman is lucky she realized a potentially big mistake before trash day.

When Mary Elliot realized that the winning numbers for the Cash 5 with EZ Match game she'd played were her numbers -- important birthdates she'd chosen to play, she went running for the trash can to dig out the ticket that had been thrown away.

She found the winning ticket, but was almost stymied again when coffee stains prevented the barcode from being read when she tried to verify that she'd really won.

Fortunately, lottery officials were able to confirm her $110,000 win.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life!” she said, according to a Virginia Lottery statement.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Cash5 with EZ Match are 1 in 749,398, according to the Lottery.