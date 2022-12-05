Woman With Alzheimer's Missing After Flight From Mass. to Miami, Family Says

Family members and police in South Florida are asking for the public's help in finding a woman with Alzheimer's who disappeared after she landed at Miami International Airport Saturday, after flying in from Massachusetts.

Officials confirmed that 63-year-old María Teresa Velásquez landed safely after her flight, but she has not been seen or heard from since her arrival.

Miami-Dade police officials said she got off the aircraft but did not meet the personnel that was previously coordinated to assist her.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

🚨 #MISSING: Maria Velasquez, 63 years old, was last seen in Miami International Airport (@iflymia). The missing person may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/BDns0XuoUF — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 5, 2022

“Before the flight, four days before, we called them to make sure they will take care of a person with dementia. Her son took her this morning, they boarded her, today they saw her when she left the plane here, then disappeared into the crowd," relative Martha Restrepo said.

Velásquez was last seen wearing blue jeans with a dark shirt with a jacket with black and white stripes.

Surveillance cameras captured her walking through the airport, but no one has seen her since.

Anyone with information about Velásquez is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.