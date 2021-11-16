northborough

Woman With Toddler Charged After Her Gun Accidentally Goes Off in Walmart

The 31-year-old Worcester woman, whose name has not been released, will be charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied building

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts woman is facing a criminal charge after the gun she had stored in her purse accidentally went off while she was inside a Walmart store in Northborough on Monday.

The 31-year-old Worcester woman, whose name has not been released, will be charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied building, Northborough police said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said they received a report of an accidental misfiring of a weapon at the Walmart at 200 Otis St. When they arrived, they determined that nobody had been hit and there were no injuries.

The bullet was recovered from the floor of the store.

The owner of the gun said she accidentally misfired her 9mm handgun while digging in her purse as she tried to check out. The gun, ammunition and purse were voluntarily surrendered to police and the licensing authority was notified for possible revocation.

Police said the appropriate state agency was also notified since the woman's toddler was with her when the gun went off.

No further information was immediately available.

