Woman's death in Wethersfield, Conn. apartment is suspicious: police

A woman's death at an apartment in Wethersfield is under investigation and police are calling the circumstances suspicious.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Berlin Turnpike on Tuesday around 6 p.m. by EMS.

EMS had responded to a medical emergency at the location and determined a woman was dead in the apartment. Her identity has not been released.

According to police, the circumstances of her death are suspicious.

Wethersfield detectives and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating the woman's death with help from the New Britain State's Attorney Office.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and police said there is no threat to the community.