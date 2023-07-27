Worcester looks to become a drug manufacturing hub

San Jose is about the same distance from San Francisco as Worcester is from Boston. But Grace Wang, president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, said that while the California cities are closely linked, the Massachusetts cities seem worlds apart.

Wang, who started her career in Silicon Valley, wants to change that.

“We have this tremendous opportunity to really build this corridor to the ecosystem, from Boston outward to Worcester,” Wang said. “Worcester can provide more space, more talent, more research capacity, more manufacturing capacity and also leverage what Boston has to offer.”

Worcester is the 15th-largest cluster of life sciences talent in the country, according to a report last year from commercial real estate firm CBRE. (Boston-Cambridge took the No. 1 spot.)

Now, like other Boston suburbs, Worcester is trying to position itself as the next biomanufacturing hub.

