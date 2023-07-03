MEDFORD

Worker suffers life-threatening injuries in Medford construction accident

By Marc Fortier

ambulance generic4

A worker suffered life-threatening injuries in a construction accident in Medford, Massachusetts, on Monday, according to fire officials.

The Medford Fire Department said they received a call just before noon on Monday for a construction accident on Green Road. They said a construction worker had fallen 15-20 feet from the roof into the basement of a single-family home.

The fire department said crews were able to remove the worker from the basement, and they were taken by Armstrong Ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person's name has not been released.

Medford police also assisted at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

