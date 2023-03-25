Stoughton

Workers Find Human Remains in Stoughton

Police say workers were digging a fresh grave at Dry Pond Cemetery on Bay Road when they found the remains and contacted the authorities.

police lights
Shutterstock

Authorities transported human remains not contained in a coffin workers found at a cemetery in Stoughton, Massachusetts on Friday.

Remains were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston.

The identity, cause of death and other details of the remains are under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Stoughton
