World's biggest food fight sees over 15,000 people hurl tomatoes at each other in this Spanish town

The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.

By Alberto Saiz | The Associated Press

AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes Wednesday as Spain’s annual “Tomatina” street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.

Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.

The street fight leaves both the street, its houses and participants drenched in red pulp.

Tickets for the festival start at 12 euros ($13).

AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The town hoses down the area and the revelers shower off within minutes of the hourlong noon battle finishing.

Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.

AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
People are photographed inside a house during the annual tomato fight fiesta called "Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Participants use swimming goggles to protect their eyes and usually dress in T-shirts and shorts.

The party is ranked by Spain as an international tourism attraction.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

