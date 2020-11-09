Worst Game Ever? A Look at Tom Brady's Shockingly Bad Performance on SNF

Brady hits several dubious milestones in Bucs' blowout loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's coming back to earth, then there's Tom Brady's shockingly bad Week 9 performance against the Saints.

Brady played one of his worst games ever Sunday night, throwing three interceptions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-3 blowout loss to New Orleans.

The 35-point loss was the worst defeat of Brady's 20-year career, and his 40.4 passer rating was his third-worst in 294 regular-season games.

Here was the former New England Patriots QB's final stat line:

22 for 38, 209 passing yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 40.4 passer rating

The Saints now have swept the season series with their NFC South rival, which is a historic achievement: Brady's Patriots never lost both games to an AFC East opponent in a single season in New England.

This will be Tom Brady's 2nd loss to the Saints this season



It's the 1st time in his NFL career that Brady has been swept in the regular season by a divisional opponent



If you include playoff games, Brady has lost twice in a season to a divisional foe just one time (Jets, 2010) pic.twitter.com/rbC9p8frqh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2020

If you're a Patriots fan seeking some schadenfreude, here are two of Brady's three interceptions on the night (the second of which was a horrible decision to throw across the field while under pressure):

The Bucs punted on each of their first four possessions and already trailed by 21 points by the time of Brady's first pick.

Tampa Bay was in a 28-0 hole by the time Antonio Brown caught his first Tampa Bay pass. The veteran wide receiver tallied three receptions for 31 yards on five targets, while fellow ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski caught one pass for two yards on six targets.

Brady couldn't find a rhythm with any of his pass-catchers Sunday night, taking three sacks against an aggressive Saints defense that made him look like a 43-year-old rather than an NFL MVP candidate.

If Bucs fans are looking for a silver lining, though, there's this: Brady's next three worst losses outside of Sunday night all came in years the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

How did 2003, 2014, and 2018 end for Tom Brady’s teams? Anyone know? pic.twitter.com/NpyrFjhk27 — Alonso Cervera (@AlonsoCervera_) November 9, 2020

Tampa Bay is 6-3 despite its Week 9 debacle, so a Super Bowl run still is very much on the table.