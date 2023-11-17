Worth the money: 3 self-care gifts under $75 to make your loved ones' lives easier

From the frazzled parent to the overworked boss, we all know someone in our lives who deserves a little extra TLC.

To encourage your friends and family to add some rest and relaxation to their calendar, CNBC Make It compiled three staff-approved products that make perfect self-care gifts — and at price points under $75, they won't break the bank either.

1. Nidra eye mask

I hate sleep masks. So uncomfortable, and they never hold their position on your face overnight. Except, that is, the Deep Rest Eye Mask from Nidra ($25), which I bought very begrudgingly... before using it rigorously during my summer travels.

When I realized I'd accidentally left it on an airplane, I was shocked to feel a genuine pang of sadness. You know I'll buy a replacement before my next road trip or red-eye flight.

— Cameron Albert-Deitch, Success Editor

2. Sunrise alarm clock

I never thought I could be a morning person until I got my sunrise alarm clock from Amazon ($30). Basically, you set the time you want to wake up, and the device mimics a sunrise that reaches its brightest point at the time you've set.

Long gone are the days of waking up in a state of panic due to my jarring phone alarm clock. Now, it feels more like a gentle welcome into a new day, and I start my days in a better mood. I love the different brightness and sound settings too (I usually choose nature/bird sounds). Highly recommend!

— Cheyenne DeVon, Money Reporter

3. Day Designer daily planner

Despite doing all of my actual work on a computer, almost nothing gets done for me if it's not written down in my physical paper planner. Years ago, I received a Day Designer daily planner ($58-$68) as a gift, and ever since I've dutifully bought one each year.

I love that each day of the year has its own page and each page has spaces for multiple lists as well as additional notes. As planners go, it's neither cheap nor especially small, but for work, nothing keeps me more organized.

— Hanna Howard, Senior Work Editor

