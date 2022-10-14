Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire

Concord Police

A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday.

One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured.

The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of Milford, New Hampshire.

Lippert was transported to the Elliott Hospital for minor injuries.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He is now facing charges of Reckless Conduct, Driving while Intoxicated, Conduct after Accident, and Reckless
Driving.

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us