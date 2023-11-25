Wrong-way driver arrested for reckless conduct

A wrong-way driver has been arrested after traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in Canterbury, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police say they received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on I-93 Friday at around 11:51 p.m.

A trooper stopped the car and arrested the driver, identified as 40-year-old Zachary William Bunker from Gilford, New Hampshire, according to police.

Bunker was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving, authorities say.

He is scheduled to appear in Merrimack Superior Court on Tuesday.