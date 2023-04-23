New Hampshire

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested in New Hampshire

According to police, a trooper deflated all four tires of the car with a tire deflation device as the vehicle passed by at mile marker 35.

By Irvin Rodriguez




A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver in Bow, New Hampshire.

Police responded to the reports of a car driving northbound on the southbound lanes at around 2 a.m. on I-93 from Hooksett to Bow.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Kayiba K. Christelle, of Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.

She is due to appear at Merrimack Superior Court on May 18.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
