Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes on Route 3, arrested after hitting guardrail in Weymouth

A man was arrested Saturday night in Weymouth, Massachusetts, after he allegedly caused multiple crashes driving the wrong way along Route 3.

Massachusetts State Police say they received multiple calls of a wrong-way operator starting just before 8:30 p.m. Callers told police the person was driving recklessly into oncoming traffic and causing numerous accidents.

Troops and several local police departments responded to Route 3 and attempted to locate and stop the vehicle. According to police, at some point the person got back on Route 3 in the correct direction, turned around and proceeded to travel in the wrong direction (southbound on the northbound side of the highway) again.

Police say the suspect then crashed his vehicle into the guardrail/median area on Rt. 3 in Weymouth.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw a man walking outside his vehicle holding a knife, and troopers on scene were notified of the impending threat.

Troopers attempted to use their taser on the suspect, according to police, but it was unsuccessful. The suspect then allegedly threw the knife towards the wood line and was quickly taken into custody.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for a psychiatric evaluation, police said. The man's name and charges were not immediately available.

The entire ordeal caused two lanes of Rt. 3 to be shut down with only the break down lane getting by on the holiday weekend. It has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.