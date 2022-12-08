Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH

New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning.
Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line.
Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with help from Manchester police to shield oncoming traffic in the area. The stop sticks succeeded in stopping the vehicle a short time later.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Virginia Scarponi, of Methuen, Massachusetts. She was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.