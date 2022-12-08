Massachusetts

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH

Police say they answered reports of silver sedan traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 from the state line.

By Irvin Rodriguez

New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning.

Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line.

Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with help from Manchester police to shield oncoming traffic in the area. The stop sticks succeeded in stopping the vehicle a short time later.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Virginia Scarponi, of Methuen, Massachusetts. She was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettswrong way crash
