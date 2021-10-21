Watch ‘The Final Word' Mayoral Forum on NECN, Hosted by King Boston

King Boston has announced a partnership with the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and NBC10 Boston, NECN, NBC Sports Boston, and Telemundo Boston to host a mayoral forum on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of King Boston; Segun Idowu, president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts; and Latoyia Edwards, Emmy Award-winning anchor on NBC10 Boston and NECN, will co-host one-on-one conversations with Boston mayoral candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.

The conversation will be the final time the two will appear at an organized forum and comes just one week before voters go to the polls on Nov. 2. The forum will air live on NBC10 Boston and NECN and will be livestreamed on NBC10Boston.com and NECN.com. It will air in Spanish on Telemundo Boston in two parts, on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. (Essaibi George) and Sunday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. (Wu).

“The future of Boston is dependent on those who lead it, and we have the opportunity to address major systemic issues surrounding racial equity and plans for reparations in the City of Boston,” Paris Jeffries said. “Before voters head to the polls, we want everyone to be well informed on how each candidate plans to help and further accelerate the growth of the Black community and forge ahead with the legacy Dr. King and Corretta Scott King left behind in Boston. It is extremely important for the people of Boston to get to know their candidates before voting, and even more imperative for everyone to get out and vote.”

The hosts will have 30 minutes with each mayoral candidate to ask questions on topics including racial equity, anti-racism efforts, social justice, and the future of Boston. This highly anticipated discussion comes after Boston’s most diverse preliminary election saw uncommonly low voter turnout. This mayoral forum aims to reengage voters in the final critical moments before election day. King Boston, BECMA, NBC10 Boston and NECN will ask voters and viewers to submit questions through social media prior to the event.

“At BECMA, we advocate for policies that help grow and sustain the Black economy and aim to learn how each candidate plans to advance the well-being of Black owned businesses, organizations, and residents throughout the City of Boston,” Idowu said. “Boston’s next mayor will play an instrumental role in expanding the wealth and employment of its growing Black population. Voters should have the opportunity to ask the questions that may be determining factors in electing their next mayor and hear their plans for advancing racial equity.”

“We are proud to partner with King Boston and BECMA in bringing another opportunity for viewers to meet these outstanding candidates before they cast a critical vote in who will lead the City of Boston,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, NECN, NBC Sports Boston and NECN. “It’s a critical time for our city and we look forward to a lively discussion on all the important issues our city is facing today.”