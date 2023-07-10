Boston

Wu proposes tax breaks to spur office conversions downtown

By Greg Ryan

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is proposing to give downtown office building owners a property tax break of up to 75% over a 29-year period to convert their properties into apartments or condos.

The move is meant to help revitalize a neighborhood hit hard by the emptying out of offices in the wake of the pandemic. While city officials first stressed the importance of office conversions to downtown’s recovery more than a year ago, the initiative marks the first time they have put forward financial incentives to make the changeovers a reality.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
