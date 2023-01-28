Wyc Grousbeck Shares Message for Brad Stevens Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Grousbeck shares message for Brad Stevens ahead of trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wyc Grousbeck is all in on the 2022-23 Boston Celtics.

The C's owner has made that clear to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. Appearing Saturday on Celtics Pregame Live, Grousbeck revealed his "instructions" for Stevens with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner.

"The conversation that I've had with Brad is, it's about this year," Grousbeck said. "It's not about 'this will pay dividends in three years' or 'this will do this next year.' It is this year. Muscle up and let's go get the job done.

"So that's his instructions, and that's what we're going to try to do. If there's anything to do, we'll do it. If not, we love this team. We're at the top of the league right now."

The green light from Grousbeck opens the door for a move -- or multiple moves -- in the next couple of weeks if Stevens deems it necessary. Earlier on Saturday, Stevens shared his mindset with the trade deadline looming.

“I think we always have to be looking at how we can improve because I think we’re in the mix and I think we’re good, I think we’re hard to beat, but there are other teams that are like that, too,” he said. " So anything that you can do to improve your opportunities, you need to really vet and look at."

While Boston currently owns the league's best record at 35-15, there's room for improvement. Stevens could look to add a sharpshooter for the second unit as Sam Hauser has struggled and Danilo Gallinari continues to recover from a preseason ACL tear. Adding frontcourt depth could also be a priority given Robert Williams III's injury history and Al Horford's age.

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 9.

You can watch Grousbeck's full "Celtics Pregame Live" appearance below: