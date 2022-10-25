Wyoming Hunter Shoots Self While Trying to Fight Off Attacking Grizzly Bear

A Wyoming hunter was recovering Monday after he shot himself as he was trying to fight off an attacking grizzly bear over the weekend, authorities said.

Lee Francis, of Evanston, was hunting with his son in a western Wyoming area known as Rock Creek, south of Grand Teton National Park, when he fired at the animal about 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

Francis "was able to draw his handgun and fired several rounds, which caused the bear to disengage and flee; however, one of the rounds struck Lee in the lower leg,” the agency said.

Francis’ son used a handheld satellite emergency notification device to call for help, sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Bingham said.

