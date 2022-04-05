Bogaerts, Devers Aren't Only Important Red Sox Free Agents Coming Up

Tomase: Sox facing loss of key FAs all over roster, not just Bogaerts and Devers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

An era of Red Sox baseball is drawing rapidly to a close, with contract decisions looming not just on Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, but a host of other contributors who can become free agents in the fall.

We're not just talking the left side of the infield, but No. 1 starter, sparkplug center fielder, veteran catcher, and slugging DH, too. It's a staggering amount of talent to replace if chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom decides not to lock any of it down, and Red Sox fans should be prepared for 2022 to serve as a last hurrah of sorts.

While Bloom seems well on his way to rebuilding the farm system and just added All-Star infielder Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million deal, he is still winning at the big-league level mostly with the roster he inherited from Dave Dombrowski.

That's no surprise; Theo Epstein broke the Curse with a number of Dan Duquette's players, and Dombrowski raised another banner via the farm system left behind by Ben Cherington. Completely turning over a roster takes time.

What's particularly acute with the Red Sox is just how much they're relying on the big-money holdovers to carry them. For every Nick Pivetta or Bobby Dalbec who has played a legitimate supporting role, there's a former World Series winner like Nathan Eovaldi or J.D. Martinez still serving as a foundational piece.

So while we focus on contract extensions for Bogaerts (who can opt out in the fall) and Devers (who remains under team control through 2023), a host of other names await clarity on their future, too. And for the ones who don't want to negotiate during the season, time is running out, because the Red Sox open in Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Other players on expiring contracts include Eovaldi, Martinez, starting catcher Christian Vazquez, postseason hero Kiké Hernández, and veteran right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. Injured left-hander Chris Sale can technically opt out. Throw backup catcher Kevin Plawecki and starters Michael Wacha and Rich Hill in there, as well, and that's a scary amount of talent potentially headed for the exits.

For a club that values flexibility on the field but also in terms of payroll, there's a danger in overlooking the benefits of certainty.

"You can talk about payroll flexibility, future flexibility, all we want -- sometimes that flexibility comes because you've got some players who are really good players and good contributors whose contracts may be expiring," Bloom said earlier this spring. "That's something we have to be mindful of, too. We do look at all that stuff. We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, either, but it's something we're very aware of."

If we've learned anything about Bloom as his Red Sox tenure enters its third season, it's that he's content to improve the roster without making massive expenditures. The Story deal will remain an outlier until the Red Sox pay someone else, presumably one of the aforementioned impending free agents.

Of the big five decisions on his agenda -- Bogaerts, Devers, Eovaldi, Martinez, Vazquez -- it seems unlikely that he'll pay both Bogaerts and Devers with Story already in the fold, so that becomes an either/or proposition. Bogaerts means more to the franchise and is more rounded, but Devers is younger and the better offensive player. Because Bogaerts turns 30 this fall, he shouldn't cost as much, but there will still be a sizable market for his services as an All-Star shortstop.

Martinez and Vazquez are likely goners, the former because there will be plentiful internal options at DH -- maybe Devers ends up there if his glove doesn't improve -- and Vazquez because his performance has diminished and the Red Sox explored the possibility of replacing him over the winter.

That leaves Eovaldi, whose four-year, $64 million contract looked like a disaster after an injury-plagued 2019, but is now an unqualified bargain. He just turned 32 and has a lengthy injury history, so the desire to keep him may be trumped by the analytics reminding John Henry that starting pitchers in their 30s make bad investments.

The Red Sox should be able to keep Hernández, who's finishing a two-year, $14 million contract. But there's a distinct possibility that virtually everyone else on this list doesn't return, which means we should enjoy the 2022 club while we can.