Xander Bogaerts' Recruitment of Trevor Story Reaffirms He Should Be a Red Sox for Life

Tomase: Bogaerts' selfless recruitment of Story reaffirms his value to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For insight into why the Red Sox should extend Xander Bogaerts for the rest of his career, just consider his role in the pursuit of his potential replacement.

Signing Trevor Story undoubtedly makes the Red Sox better in 2022. It also increases the likelihood that they let their franchise shortstop walk if and when he opts out in the fall. Bogaerts knows this as well as anyone.

And yet, when it came time to make a recruiting pitch, Bogaerts jumped on the phone to sell Story on joining him in the middle of the Red Sox infield, and that call clearly did as much as any to ease any concerns Story might have had about bringing his shortstop skills to an organization that already boasts an All-Star at the position.

"Bogey has been amazing throughout this process of me coming here and he reached out to me, we talked on the phone for a little bit," Story said during his introductory press conference in Florida on Wednesday. "Those things stay between us, but he didn't have to do that.

"It just shows his character and speaks to the kind of guy that he is. He wants to win, and he wanted me to come here. That made me feel comfortable off the jump, but as far as what was actually said, I think that stays between us."

The fact that Bogaerts placed the call in the first place says more than enough. He arrived in Fort Myers last week a little miffed to be facing questions about moving to second base after manning shortstop full-time since 2015.

Story's arrival could signal pressure -- if Bogaerts' defensive metrics don't improve, there's a 2019 Gold Glove finalist playing just a few feet to his left -- but for Bogaerts it means a better chance of adding a third World Series ring to his collection.

To that end, he has been working relentlessly on his defense this spring, particularly his first-step quickness towards the hole. He intends to prove the doubters wrong about his glove, and he welcomes the arrival of a fellow All-Star to help the Red Sox improve on last season's ALCS appearance.

"Trevor's been talking about winning, and part of the reason we went after him is because we know how much he cares about winning," said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. "Everybody standing here, sitting here knows how much Xander Bogaerts cares about winning and cares about this organization. He showed it again in terms of this process. You could feel it. He recognizes talent and you could feel how much he wanted to add to this group and how much he wants another ring."

Bogaerts has devoted his entire adult life to the Red Sox, serving not only as All-Star and an elite offensive shortstop, but as an ambassador. ... That combination deserves to be rewarded. John Tomase

It should serve as a reminder that Bogaerts has devoted his entire adult life to the Red Sox, serving not only as All-Star and an elite offensive shortstop, but as an ambassador. Now entering his 10th season, he's as synonymous with the organization as anyone, and that combination deserves to be rewarded.

Whether that actually happens will undoubtedly become complicated in the fall. An elbow injury limited Story last year and hurt his own defensive metrics, but when healthy, he's a defensive whiz. He made a point of noting that he was comfortable shifting to second base "this year on this team," which leaves open the possibility that he hopes to return to shortstop next year.

That might mean moving Bogaerts to second, or it might mean saying goodbye and watching him sign elsewhere. He didn't sound too keen on making the move across the bag this spring, noting succinctly, "I'm a shortstop, bro."

There's a value in continuity and rewarding long-time service, and Bogaerts qualifies on both counts. He has done everything asked of him since signing out of Aruba in 2009, when the big-league club's starting shortstop was Nick Green.

As the Red Sox attempt to build a player development machine under Bloom, they shouldn't turn their backs on homegrown stars like Bogaerts who have contributed not only to multiple titles, but establishing a culture of winning and accountability.

Bogaerts proved as much when he pitched Story on playing here for a long time. The Red Sox should extend him the same courtesy.