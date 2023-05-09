Yale Issues Warning After Student Sexually Assaulted at Gunpoint in Off-Campus Housing

A Yale University graduate student woke up to a man pointing a gun at them and was sexually assaulted in an off-campus residence, according to university police.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Elm Street.

In a statement from Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell, he said the student was asleep and told officers a man unknown to them pointed a gun and sexually assaulted them. The man then fled the scene, according to police.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. New Haven Police are assisting with the investigation.

Yale Police are increasing patrols in the area and helping New Haven Police find whoever is responsible.

The Shops at Yale are nearby, and students are left feeling stunned.

"It is scary that someone could walk into your house and have you at gunpoint. That is very scary," Yale senior Alina Kramp said.

"It was quite shocking. We all were all like immediately in shock," said junior Nicole Tang. "We were saying that is essentially our worst nightmare. It's something you hear in a horror movie or something so outlandish you don't think would happen."

Campbell said university police will investigate and provide referrals to other relevant resources such as the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Education Center, the Title IX Office, university health services, and more.

"No action or inaction by a sexual assault survivor makes that person responsible for another person’s abusive or criminal conduct," Campbell said in a statement.

When it comes to general safety, Yale urges people to identify visitors before opening a door, walk with a friend at night and if you see something, say something.

"I really hope they catch the person really quickly. I don't want to be around here knowing there's somebody that has a gun and is assaulting people," Kramp said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316 or Yale Police at 203-432-4400.