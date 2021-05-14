COVID-19 vaccine

Yale University Requiring All Staff to Be Vaccinated

Yale University
Yale University officials announced Friday that all staff will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision follows the university's announcement in April that all undergraduate, graduate and professional studies students must also be vaccinated.

Yale University Will Require Students to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

All faculty, staff and postdoctoral and postgraduate trainees will have to get vaccinated under this new mandate.

Yale officials said their decision is largely based on recommendations from Yale experts in public health, medicine and nursing.

"There is abundant evidence that vaccines are the strongest tool we have for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and that they are safe. For example, we are already seeing notable reductions in infection rates as levels of vaccination have increased. As a leading global research university, we have a responsibility to demonstrate to others the importance of taking actions based on evidence," university officials said in a statement released Friday.

The mandate will become effective Aug. 1. All staff must be fully vaccinated by this date. For more information, click here.

"At this turning point in the pandemic, the administration of each vaccine brings us one step closer to the end of this public health crisis," the statement reads.

