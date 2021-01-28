Capitol Riot

‘You Almost Had Me Murdered': AOC Demands Cruz Resign Over Capitol Riot

Cruz also faces an ethics complaint in the Senate

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Thursday accused Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, of "trying to get me killed" by challenging the election results in the lead up to the Capitol riot and demanded that he resign, NBC News reports.

The progressive lawmaker criticized Cruz after he said he agreed with her call for an investigation into why personal trading app Robinhood stopped allowing users to buy stocks including GameStop.

"I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign," she told Cruz in a tweet.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotCongressAlexandria Ocasio-CortezTed Cruz
