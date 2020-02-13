You Can Actually Stay Overnight in an Ikea – Here’s How

After a busy day of shopping in a bustling Ikea, it’s tempting to want to sneak into one of the store’s plush display beds and get some rest. It’s a fantasy some have even illegally lived out.

But now, it looks like the Swedish furniture chain is organizing a legit slumber party in the store, and it’s going to make some lucky customers’ dreams come true.

In honor of World Sleep Day on Friday, March 13, the company will be giving some shoppers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend the night in a showroom at either the Ikea Brooklyn or Ikea Costa Mesa store.

According to a press release, the exclusive experience will offer sleep-related games and activities, including a silent disco and an Insomniac Lounge featuring ASMR. They'll also have activities on how to catch some z's.

Right now, you can enter here for the chance to attend. It’s open to IKEA Family Members (the membership to the loyalty program is free), and winners will be contacted the week of Feb. 24. Each participant will be allowed to bring one guest to the sleepover event.

If you don’t win, you can still have fun at the Ikea After Dark in-store events, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 22 from 3-9 p.m. in stores across the country. Activities include yoga and meditation, a selfie bed as well as breakfast for dinner in the Ikea restaurant.

The chain will also be having deals on mattresses and bedroom furniture, so if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your bed, now’s the time to do it.

Need more ways to get a better night's sleep? Check out expert recommendations for the best products and gadgets to help you catch all the z's with little effort.

