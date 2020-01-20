Lake Forest

3-Year-Old Attacked by Mountain Lion in Calif., Animal Euthanized

The father in the family threw a backpack at the mountain lion, who dropped the boy and picked up the backpack before going up a tree

By Erick Mendoza and Shahan Ahmed

OCFA

A 3-year-old child was attacked by a mountain lion in Lake Forest Monday and the animal was located and euthanized, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The attack took place around 4:17 p.m. at Whiting Ranch Park, officials said.

A family of six was walking when the mountain lion came and grabbed the 3-year-old by the neck and dragged away, Tony Bommarito of the OCFA said.

The father in the family threw a backpack at the mountain lion, who dropped the boy and picked up the backpack before going up a tree, Bommarito said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department evacuated the park, officials said.

The 3-year-old boy was in stable condition and taken to a nearby hospital, Bommarito said.

NBCLA

Around 5:45 p.m., fire officials said they euthanized the animal.

U.S. & World

impeachment 9 hours ago

Trump Lawyers Lay Out Defense: Abuse of Power Is Not Impeachable

impeachment 3 hours ago

McConnell Sets Rules for Trump Impeachment Trial, Allowing Vote on Witnesses, Documents

The 3-year-old boy was released from the hospital Monday night, according to fire officials.

This article tagged under:

Lake Forest
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us