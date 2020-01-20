3-Year-Old Attacked by Mountain Lion in Calif., Animal Euthanized

A 3-year-old child was attacked by a mountain lion in Lake Forest Monday and the animal was located and euthanized, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The attack took place around 4:17 p.m. at Whiting Ranch Park, officials said.

A family of six was walking when the mountain lion came and grabbed the 3-year-old by the neck and dragged away, Tony Bommarito of the OCFA said.

After a mountain lion grabbed a 3-year-old boy by the neck, his father threw a backpack at the animal, who dropped the boy and picked up the backpack before heading up a tree. @VikkiNBCLA reports from Lake Forest. https://t.co/AfpSGSduOk pic.twitter.com/vYM2eI6MsO — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 21, 2020

The father in the family threw a backpack at the mountain lion, who dropped the boy and picked up the backpack before going up a tree, Bommarito said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department evacuated the park, officials said.

The 3-year-old boy was in stable condition and taken to a nearby hospital, Bommarito said.

Around 5:45 p.m., fire officials said they euthanized the animal.

The 3-year-old boy was released from the hospital Monday night, according to fire officials.