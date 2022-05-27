Connecticut residents can boast about our beaches and Travel + Leisure has ranked one beach in the top 25 in the United States.
The travel magazine included Ocean Beach Park in New London in its list.
See the full Travel + Leisure list here.
Of course, Ocean Beach is just one of many beaches in the state. There are several great beaches and swimming areas here and in nearby states that you can get to within a couple of hours.
DEEP Shoreline Beaches in Connecticut
There are several Connecticut beaches to choose from.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection oversees four shoreline beaches:
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- This is Connecticut’s largest shoreline park with more than two miles of beach.
- There is a daily parking fee for non-residents.
- $22 on weekends and holidays for people who live outside Connecticut, $7 after 4 p.m.
- $15 on weekdays for people who live outside Connecticut, $7 after 4 p.m
- Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic
- There is a daily parking fee in season for non-residents.
- Get information on the fees here.
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Anyone in a vehicle registered in Connecticut can park for free.
- Get information on our-of-state fees here
Other Beaches and Swimming Areas in CT
- Altschuler Beach in West Haven
- It has car-top boat access, fishing, supervised swimming and walkways.
- Pricing: free
- Bantam Lake in Morris
- Bantam Lake includes Morris Town Beach
- Baybrook Beach in West Haven
- Enjoy bird watching and picnicking.
- Bradley Point Park in West Haven
- The park includes a walkway that runs parallel to Long Island Sound.
- Get information about beach parking stickers here.
- Branford Point Beach in Branford
- The beach has picnicking, a small playground and a bathhouse.
- Parking is limited to Branford residents only.
- Brodie Park in New Hartford
- The lakeside park has 50 acres and it's right near the Franklin P. Kearney Conservation, which has 150 acres and hiking trails.
- The beach area requires a beach sticker.
- Burying Hill Beach in Westport
- This 2.39-acre park has a sand and rock beach.
- Town of Westport Beach emblems are required through Labor Day.
- Parking fees for vehicles without beach emblems:
- Byram Shore Park in Greenwich
- Byram Park has a beach, a pool, a boat club, a playground, a marina, and a boat launch.
- Passes are required from May 1 through Oct. 31. From Nov. 1 through April 30, no fees will be charged.
- Find information on seasonal passes and tickets here.
- Calf Pasture & Shady Beach in Norwalk
- This beach has boat rentals and a launch. There are concessions and picnic areas. It also has a skate park and volleyball courts.
- Get information for parking for Norwalk residents here.
- Parking for non-residents is $20 per car on weekdays and $25 per car on weekends.
- Candlewood Lake Town Park in Danbury
- The 11-acre park allows swimming and has benches, a playground, picnic tables and a concession stand.
- Get information on passes here.
- Cedar Lake in Chester
- There are seasonal lifeguards, picnic tables, grills, food concessions and a pavilion.
- Access to Chester town parks, including the beaches on Cedar Lake, is by permit only.
- Residents must show identification and vehicles must display a public access sticker, available at the town clerk’s office.
- Non-residents must display a pass on their vehicles or show their pass and identification when entering a staffed facility. Non-resident park passes are available at Pelletier Park, from the lifeguard on duty, beginning June 10, from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., daily, weather permitting, for $120 cash or check payable to the “Town of Chester."
- Chaffinch Island Park in Guilford
- Learn more about the park and its facilities here.
- There is no fee to park in the parking lot.
- Cini Memorial Park and Niantic Bay Beach in Niantic
- The park has sport fishing charter boats, a canoe/kayak launching pier, a handicap-accessible fishing pier and more. There is access to the Niantic Bay Boardwalk and Beach.
- A beach pass is required to access the beach between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
- Clinton Town Beach in Clinton
- The beach has a car-top boat access area for kayaks as well as a walkway for fishing off a bridge crossing the Hammock River.
- During the official season access to the Town Beach is restricted to beach passes. Passes are available from the gatekeeper.
- Columbia Lake, in Columbia
- The lake is popular for swimming, kayaking, sailing and boating.
- A beach pass is required. Passes are available for purchase online or at the Parks and Recreation Office. Day passes only are sold at the beach.
- Compo Beach in Westport
- The beach has a boardwalk, pavilion, concession stand, volleyball courts, bathroom facilities and lockers.
- A daily fee is charged to park from May 1 through Sept. 30. from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. The daily fee is $45 on weekdays, and $70 on weekends and holidays.
- Cove Island Park in Stamford
- The park has a walking and running trail, a playground, a path for rollerblading and cycling path and two sandy beaches.
- Get beach permit information here.
- Crandall Park in Tolland
- There is a swimming area with a sand beach, raft, diving board and swim lanes. It has a play area, three tennis courts, hiking trails and fishing.
- The state tourism site says the fee is $3 per person for residents and $6 per person for non-residents.
- Crystal Lake in Ellington
- Get information about the fees here.
- Ellington residents may purchase seasonal passes from the Recreation Department at a cost of:
- $70 per family (Ellington residents only)
- $40 per single (Ellington residents only)
- $10 per senior citizen (Ellington residents only)
- 2022 Ellington resident daily walk-in fees:
- $10 per adult ages 18+
- $8 per child 6-17 years old - ages 5 and under free
- $1 per senior (60+)
- 2022 non-resident daily walk-in fees:
- $20 per adult ages 18+
- $10 per child 6-17 years old - ages 5 and under free
- $1 per senior (60+)
- Crystal Pond Park in Woodstock
- The park has swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, dog walking and picnic areas.
- Learn more here.
- Cummings Park in Stamford
- East Wharf Beach in Madison
- The beach has a fishing pier and shell-fishing is available west of the pier. Access is limited to pass holders.
- Residents and taxpayers can buy seasonal parking passes here.
- The park is open to the general public - seasonal fees apply.
- Seasonal Sticker for Residents and taxpayers:
- Adults: First Car $40
- Second/third car in Family $20 each
- Seniors: (age 60 +) $10 per vehicle
- Veterans: one discounted pass for $10, proof required. Additional vehicles at normal second car rate, depending on the age of the registered owner
- Resident Daily Pass
- Resident & Guest Daily Fee: $10 per vehicle, per day
- Purchase at the Surf Club
- Non-resident daily pass
- Monday - Thursday: $25
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays: $40
- Purchase at the Surf Club
- Eastbury Pond in Glastonbury
- There is access to woodlands, fishing and a swimming pond.
- Emery Park in Kent
- Enjoy swimming and hiking.
- Esker Point Beach in Groton
- Enjoy swimming, volleyball and personal watercraft. There are no lifeguards on duty.
- Great Captain Island in Greenwich
- Greens Harbor Beach in New London
- It is located at Pequot Avenue and Converse Place.
- Greenwich Point Park in Greenwich
- Gulf Beach in Milford
- Beach stickers are required from May 1 to Sept. 30.
- Resident stickers are good for city parks and beaches. City of Milford Annual Resident Parking stickers are available at the Milford Tax Office.
- Non-residents can pay daily parking fees of $40 at Gulf Beach and Walnut Beach, or purchase a Non-Resident Seasonal Parking permit for $250. Get more information online here.
- Harvey’s Beach in Old Saybrook
- The daily fee is $15 per car on weekdays, $25 per car on weekends and holidays; $12 per motorcycle. Season passes are available.
- Non-resident season passes are $150 for one car. Get more information here.
- Hole-in-the-Wall Beach in Niantic
- The beach is part of McCook’s Point Park, a Town of East Lyme park. A lifeguard is on duty during the day in the summer.
- Passes are required from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Learn more here.
- Indian Notch Park in Bolton
- Island Beach in Greenwich
- Jackson Cove Park in Oxford
- The beach is located on Lake Zoar.
- Resident permits are $20 for each car and $50 for each boat. The cost to buy a boat and vehicle permit at the same time is $60.
- Oxford residents can get a "walk-in" pass for $20 for the family to use by family members who walk or bike into the park.
- Non-residents can buy a day pass for the beach area for $30, Monday through Thursday; or $50 from Friday through Sunday and holidays at Jackson Cove.
- Non-residents may purchase a seasonal boat launch pass for $350.
- Jacob's Beach in Guilford
- Jennings Beach in Fairfield
- Lake Congamond in Suffield
- Lake McDonough in Barkhamsted
- Lake Mohegan in Fairfield
- Lifeguards supervise swimming at the manmade freshwater lake.
- Parking is free
- There is a fee to enter the swimming area from Memorial Day Saturday to Labor Day.
- Learn more here.
- Lake Quonnipaug in Guilford
- Lisicke Beach in Coventry
- No lifeguards are on duty.
- Resident Beach Stickers for Lisicke Beach & Patriots Park are available to buy at Town Hall.
- 1st Vehicle: $25
- Additional vehicles: $12
- Guest passes: $5 per day per vehicle
- Resident Senior Passes, for 55 and up, are available for free and are valid Monday through Friday at both beaches.
- Long Beach in Stratford
- The eastern end of Long Beach has a public beach area while the middle sections are maintained as shorebird nesting areas, according to Stratford.
- A parking permit is required from the Saturday before Memorial Day until Labor Day.
- Martin Park Beach in Ridgefield
- Enjoy pond swimming and boating. There are lifeguards during operating hours. Learn more here.
- McCook Beach & Park in Niantic
- Lifeguards are on-duty only in designated swim areas.
- Fees:
- Resident season pass: $45
- Resident season additional car: $35
- Resident senior, 62 and over: $20
- Resident with handicap pass: $10
- Non-resident season pass: $175
- Fees for day passes and weekly passes
- Resident day pass: $15
- Non-resident day pass, weekday: $40
- Non-resident day pass, weekend: $50
- Weekly visitor pass, seven consecutive days: $100
- Morse Beach in West Haven
- Beach stickers are sent out to residents and non-residents can buy them.
- Get information about beach stickers here.
- New Fairfield Town Park
- The town website says the swimming facility is open for weekends only on Memorial Day weekend. The beach opens on weekdays from the close of the school year through the Labor Day weekend.
- Residents can buy a season pass and daily guest passes are available.
- Children 12 years old and younger must be with an adult.
- Niantic Bay Beach
- Niantic Bay Beach is around half a mile long and there are lifeguards in the summer.
- You will need a beach pass from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
- Ocean Beach Park in New London
- The parking fee includes admission for the people in the vehicle and for children under 8 to use the kiddy spray park.
- Weekdays: $25
- Weekends: $30
- July 4: $40
- Evening: $15 after 6 p.m.
- Fireworks evening: $20
- Before Memorial Day and after Labor Day: $10
- Monday Night Cruise Night, free after 5 p.m.
- Pedestrian walk-in: $8
- Olympic pool: $10. Wrist band for re-entry from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Season pass: $140
- Season pass for New London residents: $42.54
- New London senior citizen,. 62 years and over: $15.95.
- Old Mill Beach in Westport
- Old Saybrook Town Beach
- The beach is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
- Parking attendants are on duty between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Lifeguards are on duty between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Parking is for Old Saybrook residents only with a recreation parking pass.
- Get information on passes here.
- Patriots Park in Milford
- Lifeguards are on duty during open hours
- Resident Beach Stickers for Lisicke Beach & Patriots Park are available to buy at Town Hall.
- Pear Tree Point Beach Park in Darien
- The beach is at the mouth of the Goodwives River. Learn more here.
- Penfield Beach
- The beach hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Entrance to all five Fairfield beaches is free and open to the public but a beach sticker is required to park from Memorial Day Saturday to Labor Day. Get information here.
- Pleasure Beach in Waterford
- Saint Mary's by the Sea in Bridgeport
- Sandy Beach at Crystal Lake in Ellington
- Ellington residents can buy season passes from the Recreation Department for $70 per family, $40 per single or $10 per senior citizen.
- The Ellington resident daily walk-in fees are $10 per adult ages 18+, $8 per child, 6 to 17 years old, ages 5 and under are free, $1 per senior, 60 and up.
- Non-resident daily walk-in fees are $20 per adult ages 18+, $10 per child 6 ro 17 years old, ages 5 and under are free, $1 per senior, 60 and up.
- Sandy Beach in Litchfield.
- Daily admission fees are:
- $10 on weekdays per car or boat
- $20 on weekends and holidays per car or boat
- $1 on weekdays and $5 weekends per hiker, biker, drop off
- $3 for jet ski weekday/$10 on weekends and holidays
- $3 Canoe-Kayak
- $15 weekday/$30 for 15-passenger van
- Sandy Point in West Haven
- Seabluff Beach in West Haven
- Seaside Park
- You will need a parks stickers to access the park by car.
- Get information on parks stickers here.
- Cyclists can use the cycling path.
- Short Beach in Stratford
- Sound View Beach in Old Lyme
- Residents can get a parking pass through the town of Old Lyme website.
- Parking fees for the town parking lot and Hartford Avenue:
- Southport Beach
- Beach hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and lifeguards are on duty for the summer.
- The beach is free and open to the public. From Memorial Day Saturday to Labor Day residents need a beach sticker to park in the lot.
- Get information on beach sticker fees here.
- There are no daily fees, according to the town website.
- Stony Creek in Branford
- The beach, located on Thimble Island Road, is open to the public and has lifeguards, according to the state tourism site.
- Sunrise Park in Suffield
- Suffield residents need park stickers to access the area and there is no charge.
- From Memorial Day through Labor Day, weekends and holidays only, the charge for non-residents:
- $35 per car, up to five people
- $5 for additional people 14 years and over
- Surf Club in Madison
- The park is open to the public, but there are fees.
- Residents and taxpayers can buy seasonal parking passes.
- Adults:first car $40, second/third car in family $20 each
- Seniors, 60 and up: $10 per vehicle
- Veterans: one discounted pass for $10. Additional vehicles will be charged the second car rate, depending on the age of the registered owner
- Resident Daily Pass:
- Resident and guest daily fee: $10 per vehicle, per day
- Non-Resident Daily Pass
- Monday through Thursday: $25
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays: $40
- Topstone Park in Redding
- The beach is open for swimming on Memorial Day weekend and open only on weekends until June 20.
- Beginning June 20, it is open daily until the end of August.
- Information on season passes is available here.
- Veterans Memorial Park in Bethany
- Hockanum Lake, located at Veterans Memorial Park, has a beach.
- Walnut Beach in Milford
- Waterford Beach Park
- Beach stickers are available at the community center and online.
- Resident fees:
- 1st car: $25
- Each additional car in the same family and household is $11
- Waterford Senior Citizens pay $11.
- Out-of-town residents need a current car registration for each vehicle you wish to purchase a sticker for $125 per vehicle.
- Walkers and bike riders can buy wristbands for $2 for residents, $10 for people from other towns.
- Weed Beach in Darien
- Westbrook Town Beach
- White Sands Beach in Old Lyme
- Woodtick Recreation Area in Wolcott
- There is a beach area and a pavilion area
- Fees:
- Wolcott residents: $3 on weekdays, $4 on weekends and holidays
- Non-residents: $6 on weekdays, $8 on weekends and holidays
- Seniors: $3 on weekdays and $4 on weekends and holidays
- Free for children under 3
- Season Passes:
- Single passes for Wolcott residents: $75
- Family passes for Wolcott residents: $150
- Single passes for non-residents: $150
- Family passes for non-residents: $300
DEEP Lakes and Ponds in Connecticut
DEEP oversees these lakes and ponds:
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
- Cockaponset State Forest in Chester
- Day Pond State Park in Colchester
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Gay City State Park in Hebron
- Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold
- Indian Well State Park in Shelton
- Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
- Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret (The swim area is closed for maintenance, according to DEEP.
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
- Wharton Brook in Wallingford
Massachusetts Beaches
Massachusetts has many beaches and Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket offer many options that are a drive or a ferry ride away.
Rhode Island Beaches
Rhode Island beaches are also popular summer destination.
- Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly
- Misquamicut is right over the state line
- Get information on the beach here.
- There are many more beaches in Rhode Island. Get more information here.
- Newport Beaches
- Newport is a further drive, but also offers several beaches. Get more information here.
- Block Island
New York Beaches
Long Island, New York offers many beaches.
