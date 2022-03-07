Your Guide to St. Patrick's Day in South Boston

Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in South Boston
It’s been two years since we’ve had a parade in our neighborhood, so it’s our pleasure to bring you all that is hip and happening this St. Patrick’s season leading up to St. Patrick’s Day weekend! We’ll give you suggestions on what to wear; where to watch the parade; tips on entertaining; where to eat corned beef and cabbage; where to catch some live Irish music; which bars to go to and so much more. This guide will be updated weekly so keep checking for new scoop.
This isn’t your ordinary guide to St. Patrick’s Day – it’s the Ultimate Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Southie and St. Patrick’s Day in Southie is not something you want to miss!
2022 Parade Route
After a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade returns to take place on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m.
In recognition of ongoing challenges to public health and safety caused by the pandemic, the parade will follow a shorter route that has been used in the past in circumstances of inclement weather. It will start at Broadway T Station and will continue down the entirety of Broadway, concluding at Farragut Road.
Click here to see the full parade route.
Where to Watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade
Whether you’re heading into Southie to watch the parade with friends, family or heading to an open house, here are some suggestions of spots to take it all in!
There really isn’t a bad spot to watch the parade along the route. You just have to be slightly aggressive if you have kids with you so they can see the bands and entertainment passing by!
Click here for the top places to watch.
Where to Celebrate
Here are just some of the many St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening in the neighborhood. Be sure to check back for updates!
St. Patrick's Day Road Race
Sign up to run the South Boston Boys and Girls Club St. Patrick's Day Race. This year's event will be entirely outside, including registration and post-event, with limited amenities and a smaller field, due to public health concerns and the health and safety of it all.
St. Patrick's Day Playlist
Wondering what to play at your St. Patrick’s Day mixer? We’ve come up with a list of some of our favorites. Let us know what your favorites are and we can add them to the list!
Small Business St. Patrick's Day Guide
From green apparel and decor to Irish knit sweaters and whiskey and food ideas, it’s all right here in our Small Business St. Patrick’s Day Guide! Make sure to check back as we will be updating this guide daily!
Parking/Traffic Advisory
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, as well as the South Boston Boys and Girls Club Road Race, will be held in South Boston on Sunday, March 20. The parade and road race will result in street closures and reduce on-street parking availability.
History of the St. Patrick's Day Breakfast
Political breakfasts and luncheons have been part of the festivities for almost as long as the parade. Like the parade, though, the meaning, setting, time, and guest list have all changed over the years.