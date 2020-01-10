‘You’re a Fraud!’: Tense Moment at Elizabeth Warren Event as Protester Screams at Candidate

A routine New Hampshire campaign stop turned tense for Elizabeth Warren on Friday when a protester stood up in the middle of her town hall event and began berating her from the audience.

Video of the confrontation, captured by NBC News' Ali Vitali, shows the unidentified man shouting unintelligibly at the Democratic presidential candidate, who tries to defuse the situation.

Tense moment here in Dover as Warren took the stage. A protester shouted at Warren & moved toward the stage, calling her a “fraud” & saying she supports Iran.



“This is a man who’s deeply upset,” Warren said, telling him it was good to see him, then saying it was time to leave. pic.twitter.com/9hj6iOotcy — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 10, 2020

"This is a man who's deeply upset. It's all right. It's time for you to leave," Warren says.

"You're a fraud!" the man replies, followed by more shouting.

"It's good to see you," Warren replies.

"It's good to see you. I hope you resign," the man yells, before being led out of the room by Warren staffers and a police officer.

As the man walks out, he is met by "Warren, Warren, Warren..." chants.

When informed he is being disruptive, the man says, "Disruptive? She likes Iran!"

"Get out. Get out now," someone from the crowd shouts at the man as he departs.

"Your party's doing great loser -- drink some more Kool-Aid," the man screams on his way out the door.

Friday's town hall in Dover was the first of two planned stops for Warren. A second town hall was scheduled for 5 p.m. in Milford.