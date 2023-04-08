recipes

Za'atar Encrusted Rack of Lamb Recipe

Recipe from @AnnaRossiOfficial

INGREDIENTS:

For the lamb

  • 1 1/2LBS Rack of lamb, frenched
  • 3 TBS Za'atar spice blend
  • 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Pistachio Mint Gremolata (Gremolata Recipe)

PREPARATION:

1. Preheat the oven to 450*, positioning the top rack in the upper third.

2. Season rack of lamb generously with salt and pepper.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the Za'atar spice blend and olive oil to make a runny paste. Generously rub the rack of lamb in this mixture and place the meat on a parchment-lined baking sheet with the fat side facing up. Let the lamb marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature.

4. Bake for 20 minutes or until the internal temperature is around 130* for medium rare. Remove from the oven and loosely tent with foil. Let the meat rest for 15 minutes before slicing down between the rib bones with a sharp knife.

5. Serve with Pistachio Mint Gremolata.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

In this episode of The Chef's Pantry, Anna Rossi lets you in on her recipes for the perfect spring rack of lamb, along with delectable Moroccan carrots and grilled potatoes.

