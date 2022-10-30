New England Patriots

Zach Wilson, Jets Lament ‘Terrible' Roughing-The-Passer Penalty Vs. Patriots

The play didn't seem controversial, but the Jets were not pleased

By Darren Hartwell

Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play.

The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That 10-point swing proved critical, as New England rallied to a 22-17 victory to improve to 4-4 on the season. It didn't seem controversial, either, as Franklin-Myers clearly hit Jones forcefully after the QB threw the ball (you can check out the play here).

Stevenson, Patriots defense shine as NE continues dominance of Jets

But the Jets weren't all that pleased with the call after the game.

Head coach Robert Saleh did little to hide his disdain when asked what the officials told him about the hit.

"Yeah, (Jones) was hit too hard," Saleh said adding that the play was a "costly penalty."

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was more straightforward when asked about Franklin-Myers' penalty.

"Yeah, it was a terrible call," Wilson told reporters in his postgame press conference. "But that's football. It happens all the time."

Franklin-Myers appeared to disagree with the call as well but took the high road after the game, telling reporters, "My opinion don't matter."

Considering the stakes, we can understand why the Jets were frustrated that their pick-six was wiped off the board. That's a call officials will make almost every time, however, so New York doesn't have much to complain about here.

Patriots stories

NFL 4 hours ago

Zach Wilson Has Tense Reaction to Patriots' 13-Game Win Streak Vs. Jets

New England Patriots 5 hours ago

2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 9

Patriots 6 hours ago

Bill Belichick Moves Into 2nd Place on NFL Coaching Wins List as Patriots Beat Jets

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFLJETSZach Wilson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us