Zindzi Mandela

Zindzi Mandela, Daughter of Nelson and Winnie, Dies at 59

At the time of her death, Zindzi Mandela was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark

By Mogomotsi Magome

In this Nov. 9, 2013, file photo, Zindzi Mandela speaks onstage during the 2013 BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards presented by BBC America at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 15 mins ago

Virus Updates: NYC Reports 0 Virus Deaths; Alaska Sets Daily Record of New Cases

John Travolta 2 hours ago

Kelly Preston, Actress and Wife of John Travolta, Dies at 57

The Mandelas' daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Zindzi MandelaSouth AfricaNelson Mandela
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us