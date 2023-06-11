Report: Payton Pritchard ‘has several supporters' in Suns' front office

Payton Pritchard's future with the Boston Celtics is uncertain.

The 25-year-old point guard didn't play a significant role with the Celtics during his second NBA season. The Athletic's Jay King and Jared Weiss reported earlier this month that Pritchard "has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer."

What teams could be potential trade partners if the Celtics decide to move on from Pritchard in the offseason?

The Phoenix Suns might be a name to keep an eye on.

Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer reported Friday that Pritchard "has several supporters in Phoenix’s front office, sources said, and is expected to feature prominently in the NBA’s general trade landscape this summer, when Pritchard becomes extension eligible."

If the Suns part ways with Chris Paul, they'll need to add a point guard to play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Pritchard's four-year rookie contract expires after the end of the 2023-24 season, at which time he will become a restricted free agent if he doesn't have an extension in place before then. His salary for next season, per Spotrac, is just over $4 million. That's a pretty team-friendly number for a role player who has impressed at numerous points in his short career.

Pritchard averaged 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.8 minutes per game this past season. He tallied a triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the regular season finale versus the Atlanta Hawks.