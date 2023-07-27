NBC Sports Boston and legendary Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman announce his farewell season

NEEDHAM, MA - July 27, 2023 - NBC Sports Boston and Legendary Boston Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman today announced that the 2023-24 NBA season will be Gorman’s last after 43 years of calling Boston Celtics games. Gorman holds the longest tenure as play-by-play voice for a Boston professional sports franchise and will be honored and celebrated throughout his farewell season by NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics, and fans.

"Being the play-by-play voice of the iconic Boston Celtics since 1981 has been a true honor and privilege," said Gorman. "When I started on the broadcast team 43 years ago, I could not have dreamed what an amazing journey this would be. A world-class organization like the Boston Celtics and a television partnership which evolved over the years, ultimately allowing me the opportunity to be a part of NBC Sports Boston. Both organizations have been so much more than a job to me, they have been a family and allowed me to meet so many amazing people and forge lifelong friendships. There are so many people to thank for their support, encouragement and guidance over the years. Family, friends, industry contacts, colleagues, peers and many more. So thankful for all of you and a special thanks to the fans. Celtics Nation… you are the best and there is no other group of dedicated fans I would have chosen to take this ride with. I very much look forward to my final season with all of you -- and thank you again for allowing me to be a part of your lives."

"Mike has made an incredible impact on NBC Sports Boston and I’m in awe of his amazing 43 year broadcast career as the voice of the Boston Celtics," said Chris Wayland, President and GM, Boston Owned Properties & Regional Sports Networks, NBCUniversal. “He is a true professional and I believe the best TV play-by-play voice in basketball over the course of his storied career.

"The voice of the Boston Celtics’ will continue to be synonymous with Mike’s name and he will forever be connected to many of the franchise’s greatest plays and moments in history - moments that we will be sure to remember on NBC Sports Boston throughout his final season with us and beyond. While we will undoubtedly miss Mike dearly in future seasons, he is beloved by all of us here at NBC Sports Boston and he will always be an important part of our family."

"For 43 years Mike Gorman has been an integral part of what makes the Celtics so special to our fans," said Boston Celtics Team President, Rich Gotham. "His understated, perfectly timed commentary, subtle humor, and trademark 'Got it!' call are ingrained in the fabric of Celtics basketball. It’s been a privilege for all of us at the Celtics who have had the chance to work alongside Mike, a true professional and a class act on and off the court. His presence will be missed behind the mic, but he’ll always be a part of the Celtics family."

Mike Gorman has served as the Boston Celtics play-by-player announcer since 1981. He currently holds the longest tenure as play-by-play voice for a Boston professional sports franchise. Gorman and the late great Tommy Heinsohn also made up TV’s longest running telecast duo.

Gorman’s vast resume as a play-by-play announcer includes being the primary announcer for ESPN’s Big Monday during the 1980’s. He has also called the NCAA basketball tournament on CBS, and the NBA Playoffs on TNT. He was a basketball play-by-play announcer for the 2016 Rio Olympics on NBC and previously used his expertise to serve as a tennis correspondent with NBC during the 1992 Olympics alongside veteran announcer Bud Collins.

A former aviator in the U.S. Navy, Gorman began his broadcasting career at WNBH in New Bedford and WPRO radio in Providence. He served as sports director at WPRI-TV in Providence, as the voice of the University of Rhode Island Rams on WPRO and as television play-by-play man for the Providence College Friars.

Gorman grew up in Dorchester, Mass., and attended Boston State, now known as University of Massachusetts - Boston.

