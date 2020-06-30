Here's What to Do in Vermont for Vacation Week

Vermont has been cautious in welcoming tourists into their state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, people are cleared to visit the state without having to quarantine, just in time for the July 4th weekend.

To learn more about what to expect when entering the Green Mountain State during the pandemic visit The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development cross-state trips website.

Although restrictions are beginning to ease in Vermont, it is still important to keep social distancing in mind while enjoying time with family this upcoming weekend.

Some safe family activities to look in to include sightseeing voyages on Lake Champlain and trips to Palmer Lane Maple and Boston Post Dairy.

The Spirit of Ethan Allen's Sightseeing Voyages on Lake Champlain

The Spirit of Ethan Allen’s sightseeing voyages on Lake Champlain include an option for sunset cruises. The ship takes off several times a day from the Burlington waterfront. The Spirit of Ethan Allen has taken significant precautions to ensure people's safety aboard the ship including changes in capacity, sanitization, physical distancing and more. To find more information when planning your trip visit https://soea.com/.

Palmer Lane Maple

Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho is packed full of everything maple. The Palmer family’s maple sundaes use ice cream made from Vermont dairy, flavored with pure all-natural Vermont maple syrup, drizzled with more syrup, then topped with sprinkles made from crumbling the Palmers’ maple candy. Find out more about Palmer Lane Maple at http://palmerlanemaple.mybigcommerce.com.

Boston Post Dairy

Located in Enosburgh, Boston Post Dairy offers a variety of artisanal cheeses, maple products, snacks and more. Many in the Vermont agriculture community, including Boston Post Dairy, are asking people to plan their trips around the state based around stops to farmstead shops, ice cream stands, or farmers’ markets. Visitors are encouraged to support small food producers due to the financial losses they have faced amid the pandemic. To plan your trip make sure to visit ww.bostonpostdairy.com.