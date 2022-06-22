Sponsored Content

Vacation Week: An Easy Way to Explore Maine and Ditch the Car

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's Vacation Week, and we're bringing you great ways to explore, and great stops in, New England. Today's focus: Maine.

With prices at the pump still on the rise and pre-COVID traffic making a comeback, we're highlighting a new way to save money -- and your sanity. Try leaving your car at home and hop on the Amtrak Downeaster.

Whether it's a trip to Old Orchard Beach for the sunny sands or a day exploring the vibrant city of Portland, the train will bring you to the most ideal destinations for all Maine has to offer.

For more information, go to traintomaine.com. You can also sign up for their newsletter and be the first to know about promotions and deals.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More New England

all inclusive boston Jun 21

Vacation Week: The Perfect ‘Summer in the City' Day in Massachusetts

Maine Jun 21

Shellfish Attitude in Lobster Land: Maine Oysters Boom

This article tagged under:

Sponsored ContentMaineAmtrak Downeaster
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us