16-Year-Old Killed, 4 Others Injured in NH Crash - NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

16-Year-Old Killed, 4 Others Injured in NH Crash

Two of the five occupants of a Toyota Camry were ejected from the vehicle

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    16-Year-Old Killed, 4 Others Injured in NH Crash

    One person was killed and four others injured Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Milton, New Hampshire.

    The crash occurred on Hare Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police and fire officials found that two of the five occupants of a Toyota Camry had been ejected from the vehicle.

    A 16-year-old occupant of the Camry died at the scene. The other teen who had been ejected from the car and the three other occupants still inside the car were taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

    The names of the victims are not known at this time.

    The crash is currently under investigation by police. Anyone with information is advised to contact the Milton Police Department at (603) 652-4500.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices