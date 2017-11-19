16-Year-Old Killed, 4 Others Injured in NH Crash

One person was killed and four others injured Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Milton, New Hampshire.

The crash occurred on Hare Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police and fire officials found that two of the five occupants of a Toyota Camry had been ejected from the vehicle.

A 16-year-old occupant of the Camry died at the scene. The other teen who had been ejected from the car and the three other occupants still inside the car were taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The names of the victims are not known at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation by police. Anyone with information is advised to contact the Milton Police Department at (603) 652-4500.