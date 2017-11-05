19-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Dorchester Identified

A bicyclist killed after being hit by a truck in Dorchester, Massachusetts Friday has been identified as 19-year-old Antawani Wright.
Wright, of Dorchester, was trying his hand at modeling before the accident which cost him his life, reports the Boston Globe.
On Friday, just before 2 p.m., Wright was struck by a dump truck on East Cottage Street in Dorchester. Police confirmed Wright dead at the scene.
Wright's family has started a gofundme to help with funeral costs. The crash remains under investigation.
A vigil is planned by Wright on Sunday.
Published at 8:44 PM EDT on Nov 4, 2017 | Updated at 5:33 AM EST on Nov 5, 2017