19-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Dorchester Identified

Antawani Wright, 19, was killed when he was struck by a truck while riding his bicycle in Dorchester on Friday.

A bicyclist killed after being hit by a truck in Dorchester, Massachusetts Friday has been identified as 19-year-old Antawani Wright.

Wright, of Dorchester, was trying his hand at modeling before the accident which cost him his life, reports the Boston Globe.

On Friday, just before 2 p.m., Wright was struck by a dump truck on East Cottage Street in Dorchester. Police confirmed Wright dead at the scene.

Wright's family has started a gofundme to help with funeral costs. The crash remains under investigation.

A vigil is planned by Wright on Sunday.

