19-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Dorchester Identified
19-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Dorchester Identified

The family of the victim set up a gofundme account to help cover funeral expenses

By Eli Maroney and Eli Rosenberg

    Antawani Wright, 19, was killed when he was struck by a truck while riding his bicycle in Dorchester on Friday.

    (Published Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017)

    A bicyclist killed after being hit by a truck in Dorchester, Massachusetts Friday has been identified as 19-year-old Antawani Wright.

    Wright, of Dorchester, was trying his hand at modeling before the accident which cost him his life, reports the Boston Globe.

    On Friday, just before 2 p.m., Wright was struck by a dump truck on East Cottage Street in Dorchester. Police confirmed Wright dead at the scene.

    Wright's family has started a gofundme to help with funeral costs. The crash remains under investigation.

    A vigil is planned by Wright on Sunday.

    Published at 8:44 PM EDT on Nov 4, 2017 | Updated at 5:33 AM EST on Nov 5, 2017

