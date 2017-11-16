2 Arrested Locally as Part of Massive MS-13 Gang Crackdown

Two people were arrested in East Boston and Chelsea as part of a massive crackdown on the MS-13 street gang.

The local suspects arrested were Juan Martinez and Christian Alvarez-Hernandez. Martinez was arrested on Nov. 5 and agreed to a voluntary detention on Nov. 14.

The arrests were part of a nationwide operation dubbed "Operation Raging Bull," which netted a total of 267 arrests, including 22 MS-13 members. The operation was led by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of the ongoing effort to target and dismantle the violent street gang.

The first phase of the operation, which was announced previously, resulted in 53 arrests in El Salvador in September.

The second phase was conducted across the U.S. from Oct. 8 to Nov. 11 and concluded with 214 MS-13 arrests nationwide.