A second Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to file a lawsuit Friday or Monday accusing commanders of forcing her to alter a police report.

A second Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to file a lawsuit Friday or Monday accusing commanders of forcing her to alter a police report.

Trooper Ali Rei is joining Trooper Ryan Sceviour, who says he was forced to remove embarrassing statements made by Alli Bibaud from a police report when she was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.

Sceviour claims he was ordered by the head of the state police, Col. Richard McKeon, to remove references in the report to Bibaud's father, District Judge Tim Bibaud.

McKeon didn't comment Thursday when asked about the first lawsuit but his attorney said he's issuing subpoenas for all involved to read their emails and texts.

2nd Trooper to File Lawsuit Against Mass. State Police

Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon is under fire after being accused of conspiring with other top brass to alter of a police report. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

"We are going to get electronic communications, emails, texts," said Sceviour's attorney, Leonard Kesten. "It won't take long to find out where this originated."



According to the original report, Alli Bibaud offered sexual favors for leniency. Sceviour says he was ordered to delete that and other inappropriate remarks about sex acts and drugs.

"This is a question of integrity," said Dana Pullman, president of the Massachusetts State Police Association. "And the trooper has it."

Pullman says troopers have now lost faith in their command staff. And he disagrees with a state police spokesman who said this week that sensationalistic statements made by suspects can be removed from police reports.

"It's a joke," said Pullman. "It's completely false. It doesn't make any sense to anybody in law enforcement."

Gov. Charlie Baker is now reviewing the allegations.

"I don't think it is going to take a long time to complete, but, it is a serious set of allegations, it is a significant set of issues, and I don't believe in making decisions on stuff like this without having a chance to fully vet everything that is in front of us, which we are going to do, and we are going to do it quickly," said Baker.

While the state police superintendent wouldn't comment immediately he did say he may speak in the future.