Hartford police are investigating two attempted abductions that happened during bus drop-offs. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

Hartford school officials have issued a warning to parents after three possible abduction attempts near Hartford public schools.

In an email to parents Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez warned parents of three recent incidents where a stranger tried to lure children away – two by Kennelly School and a third near Parkville School.

Hartford police previously confirmed that they are investigating the two attempted abductions that happened during bus drop-offs at Kennelly School.

In those incidents, police said a man operating a gray four-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL, with tinted windows followed young girls between the ages of 10 and 13 before attempting to lure them into his vehicle.

The first incident happened on Sept. 22 around 3 p.m. in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street, while the second occurrence happened on Nov. 14 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue.

The Parkville School incident was reported Thursday. Details were not immediately available.

Police say they have not verified the third incident and the details are inconsistent with the first two reports.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the car described is asked to call Harford Police.



School officials said security officials are working with police to ensure the safety of students. Police will pay extra attention during arrival and dismissal times to prevent any issues.