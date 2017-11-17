4 More Benny's Stores Close Their Doors in Massachusetts, Rhode Island - NECN
4 More Benny's Stores Close Their Doors in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

By Melissa Buja

    WJAR-TV

    A well-known family-owned retail business in Southern New England is closing its doors at four more locations on Friday.

    WJAR reports that Benny's will close on Atwood Avenue in Cranston, Rhode Island, and at three locations in Massachusetts — Fall River, Plymouth, and Dennisport.

    Arnold Bromberg, the company’s president, announced in September that after 93 years in business, the owners would be retiring.

    Bromberg also cited the changing economy as part of the decision.

    "The way the numbers added up and the way the future looked to us, the decision was unavoidable," Bromberg said during a press conference.

    After Friday, only five Benny's stores will remain open until the end of the year. They will then close as well.

    Published 38 minutes ago

