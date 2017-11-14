9-Year-Old Helps Save Baby Sister Through 911 Call

A 9-year-old in Danbury helped save his 1-month-old sister after she choked and stopped breathing, He did it by staying calm and relaying instructions to his mom while he spoke with a 911 dispatcher.

The baby’s mother called 911 to report the baby was not breathing and police released the 911 call Tuesday.

After the mother told the dispatcher that her baby was not breathing the 9-year-old brother got on the phone and started communicating with the dispatcher and told her the baby choked on vomit.

“She isn't breathing and … she isn't making any noises,” the 9-year-old told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher gave instructions to place the baby down flat, kneel down next to her and check her mouth to see if anything was blocking her airway.

“Place your hand on the baby’s forehead, your other hand under the baby’s neck and shoulders, and slightly tilt the head back,” the dispatcher instructed. “Put your ear next to her mouth, OK?”

“Could you please repeat that?” the boy asked, calmly. The dispatcher gave the instructions again and asked the boy if he could hear anything.

“I hear her sort of moaning,” the brother said and relayed that he could hear his baby sister breathing.

“Yes, she’s breathing,” he said.

The dispatcher remained on the line with the boy until she was sure first responders had arrived.

“It was amazing. Hopefully, in a couple of years he wants to be a dispatcher,” James Gagliardo, of the Danbury Fire Department, said of the boy. “He kept a really good composure. He was able to help us, he was very confident and comfortable throughout the whole phone call and he really made a big difference."







